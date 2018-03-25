Axa Purchases New Holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC)

Axa acquired a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. Axa owned about 0.22% of Hurco Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HURC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hurco Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hurco Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Hurco Companies stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.53, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.40. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.44 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 6.52%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

In related news, Director Ronald G. Strackbein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $284,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,606.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Gregory S. Volovic sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $129,438.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 38,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,715 shares of company stock worth $1,703,825. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HURC shares. ValuEngine lowered Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/axa-purchases-new-holdings-in-hurco-companies-inc-hurc.html.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc is an industrial technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells computerized (Computer Numeric Control (CNC)) machine tools, consisting primarily of vertical machining centers (mills) and turning centers (lathes), to companies in the metal cutting industry. It operates in the industrial automation equipment segment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.