Castleark Management LLC Decreases Stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,397 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of AxoGen worth $10,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXGN. Lake Street Capital set a $38.00 price target on shares of AxoGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of AxoGen from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $37.00 target price on AxoGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

In other news, CFO Jamie Mark Grooms sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $269,963.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 169,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,013 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,354.01, a P/E ratio of -130.83 and a beta of 0.10.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 70.63% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. AxoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companys surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

