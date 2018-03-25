B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “B2Gold Corp. is involved in the exploration and development of gold. The company’s assets are situated in Nicaragua, Colombia, Namibia and Uruguay. B2Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN BTG) opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,840.00, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.79. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $2,136,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,430,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,433,000 after purchasing an additional 779,900 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $10,529,000.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. (B2Gold) is a Canada-based gold producer with approximately four operating mines and one mine under construction. The Company has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration projects in various countries, including Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, Chile and Nicaragua. Its material mineral properties consist of three mines and one mine under construction: Otjikoto mine, an open pit gold mine located approximately 300 kilometers north of Windhoek, the capital of Namibia (Otjikoto Mine); Masbate mine, an open pit gold mine, located near the northern tip of the island of Masbate, over 360 kilometers south-east of Manila (Masbate Gold Project); La Libertad mine, an open pit gold mine located over 110 kilometers due east of Managua and 32 kilometers northeast of Juigalpa, Nicaragua (La Libertad Mine), and Fekola gold project, an open pit gold mine under construction located approximately 40 kilometers south of the city of Kenieba, Mali (Fekola Project).

