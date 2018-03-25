Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa lowered its position in Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Baker Hughes, a GE were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes, a GE during the third quarter worth $108,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes, a GE during the third quarter worth $115,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes, a GE during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes, a GE during the third quarter worth $130,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Group set a $35.00 target price on Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baker Hughes, a GE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cowen set a $55.00 target price on Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.74.

Shares of Baker Hughes, a GE stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. Baker Hughes, a GE company has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12,584.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Baker Hughes, a GE had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes, a GE company will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes, a GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

