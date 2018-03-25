Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys New Holdings in Illumina (ILMN)

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Illumina by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 770 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 71.1% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.39.

In other news, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $271,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,204.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 463,436 shares in the company, valued at $103,531,602.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,137 shares of company stock worth $12,263,490 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $235.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35,444.64, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. Illumina has a 1 year low of $167.16 and a 1 year high of $256.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.04 million. Illumina had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

