Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases Shares of 14,018 Market Vectors Emerging Mkts Local ETF (EMLC)

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Market Vectors Emerging Mkts Local ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Market Vectors Emerging Mkts Local ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Market Vectors Emerging Mkts Local ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 608,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Market Vectors Emerging Mkts Local ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,419,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,876,000 after purchasing an additional 401,311 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Market Vectors Emerging Mkts Local ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 350,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 110,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Market Vectors Emerging Mkts Local ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Market Vectors Emerging Mkts Local ETF stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. Market Vectors Emerging Mkts Local ETF has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $19.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This is an increase from Market Vectors Emerging Mkts Local ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%.

Market Vectors Emerging Mkts Local ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

