Baozun Inc (BZUN) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.11% of Baozun worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 44.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BZUN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Vetr lowered shares of Baozun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.52 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.59.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,516.79, a P/E ratio of 81.40 and a beta of 4.29. Baozun Inc has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $52.33.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Baozun Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc is a brand e-commerce solutions company. The Company is engaged in providing end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including the sales of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing and order fulfillment.

