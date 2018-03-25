Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,248 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III raised its position in Barrick Gold by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 338,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 100,624 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 24,041 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Barrick Gold by 2,166.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,844,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Barrick Gold by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,898,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14,587.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of -0.13. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

ABX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is a gold mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company’s segments include Goldstrike, Cortez, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia Mining plc (Acacia), Pascua-Lama and Other Mines.

