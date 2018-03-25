Bata Trading 19.6% Higher This Week (CRYPTO:BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Bata coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001980 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Bata has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bata has a total market capitalization of $856,352.00 and approximately $2,560.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.62 or 0.01878770 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005565 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00015517 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00022130 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,007,640 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, SouthXchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.