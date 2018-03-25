Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Stake Raised by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,731 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ventas worth $18,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 1,945.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ventas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ventas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.23.

Ventas stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.94 and a 52-week high of $72.36. The stock has a market cap of $17,567.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.92 million. Ventas had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.82%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Stake Raised by BB&T Securities LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/bbt-securities-llc-buys-48731-shares-of-ventas-inc-vtr-updated.html.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.