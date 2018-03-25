BB&T Securities LLC Has $14.84 Million Stake in PowerShares DWA Technical Ldrs Pf (PDP)

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PowerShares DWA Technical Ldrs Pf (NASDAQ:PDP) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,629 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned approximately 0.98% of PowerShares DWA Technical Ldrs Pf worth $14,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDP. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PowerShares DWA Technical Ldrs Pf during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerShares DWA Technical Ldrs Pf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of PowerShares DWA Technical Ldrs Pf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerShares DWA Technical Ldrs Pf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerShares DWA Technical Ldrs Pf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000.

Get PowerShares DWA Technical Ldrs Pf alerts:

Shares of PowerShares DWA Technical Ldrs Pf stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,630.00, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.96. PowerShares DWA Technical Ldrs Pf has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $55.77.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/bbt-securities-llc-raises-position-in-powershares-dwa-technical-ldrs-pf-pdp-updated.html.

About PowerShares DWA Technical Ldrs Pf

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares DWA Technical Ldrs Pf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares DWA Technical Ldrs Pf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.