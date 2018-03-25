BB&T Securities LLC Sells 6,124 Shares of PIMCO ETF Trust (HYS)

BB&T Securities LLC lowered its stake in PIMCO ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:HYS) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned approximately 0.20% of PIMCO ETF Trust worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in PIMCO ETF Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in PIMCO ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO ETF Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO ETF Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rand Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rand Wealth LLC now owns 36,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PIMCO ETF Trust stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. PIMCO ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $97.52 and a twelve month high of $101.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

