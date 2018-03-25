BCAP (BCAP) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.85 Million

BCAP (CURRENCY:BCAP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, BCAP has traded flat against the US dollar. BCAP has a total market cap of $26.85 million and $0.00 worth of BCAP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BCAP token can now be purchased for approximately $2.68 or 0.00031246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007600 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002841 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00777021 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00015593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011831 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00040014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00152535 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00184194 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

BCAP Token Profile

BCAP launched on May 10th, 2017. BCAP’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BCAP is /r/vctoken. BCAP’s official website is blockchain.capital. BCAP’s official Twitter account is @blockchaincap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Fund is a digital venture capital fund partially raised through a cryptocurrency token offering in which token holders become part of the fund investing in top companies operating within the blockchain tech sector. BCAP is an Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling BCAP

BCAP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and Liqui. It is not possible to purchase BCAP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BCAP must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BCAP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

