BeaverCoin Price Down 54.5% This Week (BVC)

BeaverCoin (CURRENCY:BVC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. BeaverCoin has a total market cap of $81,884.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BeaverCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeaverCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BeaverCoin has traded 54.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BeaverCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.15 or 0.01873790 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005615 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015569 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001114 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00022205 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002489 BTC.

BeaverCoin Profile

BeaverCoin (BVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2014. BeaverCoin’s total supply is 3,115,258 coins. BeaverCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeaverCoin_BVC. The official website for BeaverCoin is beavercoin.org.

Buying and Selling BeaverCoin

BeaverCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase BeaverCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeaverCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeaverCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeaverCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeaverCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.