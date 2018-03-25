Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $10.44 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 26.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,168,000 after purchasing an additional 899,911 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3,234.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 471,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,507,000 after purchasing an additional 457,075 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,708,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,989,000 after purchasing an additional 413,900 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,989,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,634,000 after purchasing an additional 284,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,126,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,344,000 after purchasing an additional 252,631 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PepsiCo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.04.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $106.15 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $122.51. The company has a market cap of $153,214.89, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 61.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 95.55%.

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

