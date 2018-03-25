Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $372,000 Position in Toronto–Dominion Bank (TD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,345 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto–Dominion Bank were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto–Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto–Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Toronto–Dominion Bank stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. Toronto–Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $45.18 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $104,898.20, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Toronto–Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Toronto–Dominion Bank will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.522 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This is a boost from Toronto–Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Toronto–Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Toronto–Dominion Bank from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC raised Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Toronto–Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Toronto–Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

