BHP Billiton (BBL) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about BHP Billiton (NYSE:BBL) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BHP Billiton earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the mining company an impact score of 46.09048425913 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get BHP Billiton alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of BHP Billiton in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

BHP Billiton stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,400,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,356. BHP Billiton has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This is a positive change from BHP Billiton’s previous None dividend of $0.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/bhp-billiton-bbl-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-report-shows.html.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.