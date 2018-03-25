Cowen Inc. Reduces Position in BHP Billiton plc (BBL)

Cowen Inc. reduced its holdings in BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,389 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Cowen Inc.’s holdings in BHP Billiton were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBL. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in BHP Billiton by 668.8% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BHP Billiton during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Billiton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BHP Billiton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Billiton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Billiton alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of BHP Billiton stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.75. BHP Billiton plc has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $45.43.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from BHP Billiton’s previous None dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cowen Inc. Reduces Position in BHP Billiton plc (BBL)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/bhp-billiton-plc-bbl-stake-lessened-by-cowen-inc-updated.html.

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.