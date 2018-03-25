BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.7323788300872 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$5.21 during midday trading on Friday. 829,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,427. The company has a market capitalization of $513.74, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 261.18% and a negative return on equity of 106.53%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCRX. BidaskClub upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

