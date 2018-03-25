Bitauto (BITA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) was down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.41 and last traded at $22.17. Approximately 724,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,195,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BITA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bitauto in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bitauto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Bitauto in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bitauto from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bitauto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The information services provider reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.73 million. Bitauto had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Bitauto announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 19th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 13,684.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitauto in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitauto in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bitauto during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bitauto during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

