BitQuark (BTQ) Price Reaches $0.0061

BitQuark (CURRENCY:BTQ) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. BitQuark has a total market cap of $59,299.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of BitQuark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitQuark has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One BitQuark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000147 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000610 BTC.

About BitQuark

BitQuark (CURRENCY:BTQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2014. BitQuark’s total supply is 9,778,201 coins. BitQuark’s official Twitter account is @BitQuarkCoin. BitQuark’s official website is www.bitquark.info.

Buying and Selling BitQuark

BitQuark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not presently possible to purchase BitQuark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitQuark must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitQuark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

