Bitstar Reaches Market Cap of $761,407.00 (BITS)

Bitstar (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Bitstar has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitstar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Bitstar has a total market cap of $761,407.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008200 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001866 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000641 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010238 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00016337 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Bitstar Coin Profile

Bitstar (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitstar’s total supply is 23,079,737 coins. Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitstar is www.bitstarcoin.com. The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitstar Coin Trading

Bitstar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Bitstar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitstar must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitstar using one of the exchanges listed above.

