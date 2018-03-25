Bitswift Price Tops $0.64 on Top Exchanges (SWIFT)

Bitswift (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, Bitswift has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitswift has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $14,431.00 worth of Bitswift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitswift token can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00007625 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitswift alerts:

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002450 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001814 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000697 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010324 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00016192 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Bitswift Profile

Bitswift is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2014. Bitswift’s total supply is 3,884,635 tokens. Bitswift’s official website is bitswift.io. Bitswift’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitswift Token Trading

Bitswift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Bitswift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitswift must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitswift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitswift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitswift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.