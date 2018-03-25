Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) Price Down 9.9% This Week

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $5,347.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.31 or 0.01877350 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005562 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00015392 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001109 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00022232 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to purchase Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

