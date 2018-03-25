BlackRock Inc. Acquires 109,439 Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,021,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.82% of Armstrong World Industries worth $122,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWI. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,071,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,168,000 after acquiring an additional 190,895 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,631,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,467,000 after acquiring an additional 174,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,076,000 after acquiring an additional 99,230 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth about $3,267,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 61,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,003.10, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $64.60.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The business had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc (AWI) is a global producer of ceiling systems. The Company owns and operates the Building Products (Ceilings) segment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells ceiling systems (primarily mineral fiber, fiberglass wool and metal) around the world. Its products are used in commercial and institutional buildings.

