BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,132,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,878 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.24% of Eagle Bancorp worth $123,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 984.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 38.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $69.80. The company has a market cap of $2,123.25, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.80 million. equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for EagleBank (the Bank). The Bank is the Company’s principal operating subsidiary. The Bank is a chartered commercial bank. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated 21 banking offices: seven in Montgomery County, Maryland; five located in the District of Columbia, and nine in Northern Virginia.

