BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in J C Penney Company Inc (JCP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,458,918 shares of the department store operator’s stock after buying an additional 467,922 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.66% of J C Penney worth $124,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,538 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 80,788 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 110,878 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 55,814 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 116,240 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 43,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JCP shares. Cowen set a $4.00 target price on J C Penney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on J C Penney in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 target price on J C Penney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on J C Penney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

Shares of J C Penney stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50. J C Penney Company Inc has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 2nd. The department store operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. J C Penney had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that J C Penney Company Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business consists of selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and its Website at jcpenney.com. Its department stores and Website generally serve the same type of customers, its Website offers virtually the same mix of merchandise as its store assortment and other categories, and its department stores generally accept returns from sales made in stores and through its Website.

