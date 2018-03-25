Blockpool (CRYPTO:BPL) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Blockpool (CURRENCY:BPL) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Blockpool has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Blockpool coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001906 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS and Cryptopia. Blockpool has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and $6,644.00 worth of Blockpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blockpool Profile

Blockpool is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Blockpool’s total supply is 25,264,095 coins and its circulating supply is 22,293,890 coins. The Reddit community for Blockpool is /r/blockpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockpool’s official Twitter account is @blockpoolio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockpool is www.blockpool.io. The official message board for Blockpool is www.medium.com/blockpool.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockPool is a platform that aims to provide B2B blockchain-based solutions for several types of businesses across a diverse range of industries. In order to achieve it, BlockPool will deploy a globally scaled business plan by using plugins, blockchain sidechains, and other SaaS modular solutions. The BlockPool Team plans to mitigate the costs of data-driven businesses while boosting security and efficiency. Blockpool token (BPL) is a DPoS-based token that will allow network members to purchase BlockPool services and applications. Also, it will benefit the users as shareholders of the BlockPoll's profits. “

Buying and Selling Blockpool

Blockpool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Blockpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpool must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

