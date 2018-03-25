Boise Cascade Co (BCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

BCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Boise Cascade to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

In other news, SVP John T. Sahlberg sold 6,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $257,422.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,087.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $2,139,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 20,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boise Cascade (BCC) opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,574.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.10.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.00170109356014581%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 13.15%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/boise-cascade-co-bcc-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated.html.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company is an integrated wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor with operations throughout the United States and one manufacturing facility in Canada. The Company is also a producer of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Wood Products, Building Materials Distribution, and Corporate and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.