BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $18.44 Million Position in Progressive Corp (PGR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.06% of Progressive worth $18,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Progressive by 23.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,349,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $694,793,000 after buying an additional 2,762,934 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 40.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,061,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,742,000 after buying an additional 2,588,522 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Progressive by 49.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,780,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,303,000 after buying an additional 2,234,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,183,522,000 after buying an additional 1,742,936 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Progressive by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,768,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,259,000 after buying an additional 1,152,538 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo set a $61.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35,256.81, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $38.61 and a 1 year high of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s insurance subsidiaries and affiliates provide personal and commercial automobile and property insurance, other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. The Company operates through the Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property segments.

