BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in TransUnion (TRU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,586 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.17% of TransUnion worth $16,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,632,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,414,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,041 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,754,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,104 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $48,286,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in TransUnion by 3,010.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 805,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,267,000 after purchasing an additional 779,546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $36.95 and a 1-year high of $61.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,674.50, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $506.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, insider James M. Peck sold 18,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $1,083,648.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Neenan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $2,921,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,638.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,051 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,336. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion is a risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The Company provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision capabilities to businesses. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International and Consumer Interactive.

