BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 106,420 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,420 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.08% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $16,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,880,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,470 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,202,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,591 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,168,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,034,000 after acquiring an additional 986,139 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 1,215,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,660,000 after acquiring an additional 664,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,870,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $44,606.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $124,924.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,993.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo set a $55.00 price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18,520.20, a P/E ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.31%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company for insurance and financial services subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Commercial Lines, which provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability and umbrella coverages primarily throughout the United States; Personal Lines, which provides automobile, homeowners and personal umbrella coverages to individuals across the United States; Group Benefits, which provides group life, accident and disability coverage, and other products and services; Property & Casualty Other Operations, which includes certain property and casualty operations; Mutual Funds, which provides investment management, administration, product distribution and related services to investors; Talcott Resolution, which consists of the run-off of the Company’s the United States individual and institutional annuity, and Private Placement Life Insurance (PPLI) businesses, and Corporate.

