BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in MetLife (MET)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,817 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $18,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,196,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,504,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,964,000 after purchasing an additional 174,242 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,291,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,917 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,625,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,010,000 after purchasing an additional 619,487 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,789,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,711,000 after purchasing an additional 192,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Zacks Investment Research cut MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

MetLife stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47,384.95, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MetLife has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $55.91.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.41). MetLife had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $15.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. analysts predict that MetLife will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is 46.92%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

