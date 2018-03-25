BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,342 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 251,588 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $17,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,452,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,143,302,000 after purchasing an additional 173,274 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387,745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $281,518,000 after purchasing an additional 199,979 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 25.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,051,823 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $259,973,000 after purchasing an additional 810,373 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,757,739 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $261,125,000 after purchasing an additional 447,361 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,475,624 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $241,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

In related news, COO Robert G. Goldstein sold 39,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,975,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56,278.82, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.72. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.71 and a 52-week high of $79.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is a developer of destination properties (integrated resorts) that feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. The Company owns and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States.

