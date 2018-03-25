Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.75.

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.69. The company had a trading volume of 833,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,194. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $12,212.51, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.50%.

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 56,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $5,235,511.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,427 shares in the company, valued at $9,114,340.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 8,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $880,639.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,951.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,743 shares of company stock worth $13,191,608 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 11,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (Broadridge) is a provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers. The Company’s segments include Investor Communication Solutions, and Global Technology and Operations. The Company offers Bank/Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, Customer Communication Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, Advisor Solutions and Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions through Investor Communication Solutions segment.

