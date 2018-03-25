Brokerages Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.24 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will announce $7.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.42 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $5.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $7.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.05 billion to $29.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.36 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $27.51 billion to $31.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.27. Micron Technology had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 52.27%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Vetr raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.11 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $53,486.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,303.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $31,813.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,346 shares of company stock worth $6,291,481 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Micron Technology by 26,035.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,756,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,593,000 after buying an additional 4,738,437 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 5,021,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $197,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,900 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $61,747,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,969,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $156,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,561 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,126,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $87,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,435 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology stock traded down $4.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.21. 117,093,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,416,544. The stock has a market cap of $62,683.83, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.39. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is engaged in semiconductor systems. The Company’s portfolio of memory technologies, including dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), negative-AND (NAND) Flash and NOR Flash are the basis for solid-state drives, modules, multi-chip packages and other system solutions. Its business segments include Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU), which includes memory products sold into compute, networking, graphics and cloud server markets; Mobile Business Unit (MBU), which includes memory products sold into smartphone, tablet and other mobile-device markets; Storage Business Unit (SBU), which includes memory products sold into enterprise, client, cloud and removable storage markets, and SBU also includes products sold to Intel through its Intel/Micron Flash Technology (IMFT) joint venture, and Embedded Business Unit (EBU), which includes memory products sold into automotive, industrial, connected home and consumer electronics markets.

