Brokerages Set Cavium Inc (CAVM) PT at $79.83

Shares of Cavium Inc (NASDAQ:CAVM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.64.

CAVM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Cavium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Cavium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cavium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cavium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Cavium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Cavium (NASDAQ CAVM) traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.95. 1,430,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,534. The firm has a market cap of $6,073.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. Cavium has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Cavium had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $260.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Cavium will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sanjay Mehrotra sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,798,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anil Kumar Jain sold 20,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,935,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at $9,771,222.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,962 shares of company stock worth $31,361,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cavium by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cavium by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Cavium by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,413 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cavium by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 98,098 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Cavium by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavium Company Profile

Cavium, Inc is a provider of integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage and security applications. The Company’s products consist of multi-core processors for embedded and data center applications, network connectivity for server and switches, storage connectivity, and security processors for offload and appliance.

