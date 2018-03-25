Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stock Price

Media headlines about Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cabot Oil & Gas earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 46.6789113207096 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,612,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,705. The company has a market capitalization of $10,833.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.12 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $37.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp set a $30.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James Financial lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stock Price” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/cabot-oil-gas-cog-getting-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.