Cae Inc (CAE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 49,839 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 13,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 607,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $909,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.12. 305,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,066. The company has a market capitalization of $4,862.29, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CAE has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $19.11.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.98 million. CAE had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 5,350,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.071 dividend. This is a boost from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.87%.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc provides training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. The Company designs and integrates training solutions. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Company provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance and ground personnel in commercial, business and helicopter aviation, a range of flight simulation training devices, as well as ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

