California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Celadon Group, Inc. (CGI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Celadon Group, Inc. (NYSE:CGI) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,639 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 1.01% of Celadon Group worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celadon Group in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celadon Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celadon Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Litespeed Management L.L.C. raised its position in Celadon Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. now owns 2,819,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Celadon Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Celadon Group stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.87. Celadon Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

Celadon Group Company Profile

Celadon Group, Inc (Celadon) is a truckload freight transportation provider. The Company’s segments are asset-based, asset-light, and equipment leasing and services. Its services involve point-to-point shipping for its customers within the United States, between the United States and Mexico, and between the United States and Canada.

