California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,600 Shares of Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.31% of Insteel Industries worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Bruce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,149,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 482,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after acquiring an additional 192,360 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 598,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 82,794 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 343.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 56,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 888.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 49,164 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $38,817.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

IIIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $538.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 2.03. Insteel Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $36.94.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $97.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.76%.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The Company’s operations are focused on the manufacture and marketing of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its concrete reinforcing products consist of two product lines: prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR).

