California Public Employees Retirement System Takes $1.65 Million Position in PQ Group Holdings Inc (PQG)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of PQ Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,356,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 4th quarter valued at $20,834,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 4th quarter valued at $874,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PQ Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of PQ Group stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.84. PQ Group Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. PQ Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc is a global provider of catalysts, specialty materials, chemicals and services that enable environmental improvements. The Company’s products and solutions help companies produce vehicles with fuel efficiency. The Company has developed zeolite-based catalysts to reduce pollutants in diesel engines.

