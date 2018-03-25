California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,215 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Brown & Brown worth $10,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 35,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $1,889,355.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,355.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $53.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $7,018.19, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Brown & Brown’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, March 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, February 26th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 28th.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Langen Mcalenn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-purchases-1215-shares-of-brown-brown-inc-bro.html.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is a diversified insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service company. The Company markets and sells insurance products and services, in the property, casualty and employee benefits areas. It provides its customers with non-investment insurance contracts, as well as other customized risk management products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.