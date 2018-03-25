California Water Service Group (CWT) Price Target Cut to $33.00

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) had its price objective lowered by analysts at UBS from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.21% from the company’s current price.

CWT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Hilliard Lyons downgraded California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE CWT) opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,810.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.89 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director George A. Vera purchased 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.40 per share, with a total value of $30,762.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,418.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $36,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,376.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 874 shares of company stock valued at $30,962. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 228,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 26,019 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,368,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,803,000 after purchasing an additional 289,527 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 417.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 33,118 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/california-water-service-group-cwt-price-target-cut-to-33-00.html.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company. The Company operates through the supply and distribution of water and providing water-related utility services segment. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides non-regulated services and non-regulated services to private companies and municipalities.

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.