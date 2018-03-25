Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,895 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,645,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $161.94 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $136.26 and a 12-month high of $172.17. The firm has a market cap of $7,760.00 and a PE ratio of 32.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2363 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.91%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

