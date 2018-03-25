Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $10.40 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.61% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $10,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 123,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $56.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th.

