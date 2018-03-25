Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio (PWB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio (BMV:PWB) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,538 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth about $5,417,000.

Shares of Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $33.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

