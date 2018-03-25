Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,350 Shares of iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. (IWP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. during the 4th quarter worth about $543,000.

Get iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. stock opened at $121.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,910.00 and a PE ratio of 11.07. iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. has a 52 week low of $101.75 and a 52 week high of $130.04.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-purchases-10350-shares-of-ishares-russell-midcap-growth-idx-iwp.html.

About iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.