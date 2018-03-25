CampusCoin Trading Up 255% Over Last 7 Days (CMPCO)

CampusCoin (CURRENCY:CMPCO) traded 70.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One CampusCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, CampusCoin has traded 255% higher against the dollar. CampusCoin has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of CampusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007970 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001136 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005050 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006130 BTC.

CampusCoin Coin Profile

CampusCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. CampusCoin’s total supply is 570,212,048 coins and its circulating supply is 370,212,048 coins. CampusCoin’s official Twitter account is @CampusCoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. CampusCoin’s official message board is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=16647.0. CampusCoin’s official website is www.campuscoinproject.org. The Reddit community for CampusCoin is /r/Campuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CampusCoin Coin Trading

CampusCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase CampusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CampusCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CampusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

