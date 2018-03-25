Canadian National Railway (CNI) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.06

Media coverage about Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Canadian National Railway earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 46.4624875565306 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.72. 1,089,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,839. The company has a market cap of $52,382.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $70.59 and a 12 month high of $85.73.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 24.62%. equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Canadian National Railway Company is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America.

